"Signed, sealed, delivered" - Michael Chandler confirms he has signed his contract for upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler recently announced that he had signed a contract to fight at UFC 268 on November 6, 2021.

It was initially reported that Chandler would take on fellow top contender Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are expected to headline the show.

Signed, sealed, delivered. November 6 we party! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 25, 2021

However, booking a showdown between Chandler and Gaethje hasn't been easy for the promotion. Complications arose after 'Iron' refused to get a COVID-19 jab, which is required to get the green light from the UFC's target venue, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It's unclear whether UFC president Dana White and the company's decision-makers will opt for a different venue with looser restrictions. What's for certain, though, is that Chandler remains adamant about passing on the COVID-19 jab.

In a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter, 'Iron' stood firm about his stance against getting vaccinated. The fan told Chandler that the vaccines were FDA approved to convince the former Bellator champ to reconsider his decision. In response, Michael Chandler said:

“I do not want it. FDA approval or not. Real enough for you? I have no problem with people getting it. We all have a choice… this is mine.”

I don’t want it. FDA approval or not. Real enough for you? I have no problem with people getting it. We all have a choice...this is mine. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 23, 2021

Will Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje be rescheduled?

Dana White recently expressed his support for Michael Chandler's decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the UFC boss, he respects his fighters' free will and won't force anybody to get vaccinated.

“I would never tell another human being what to do with their body,” White said in an interview with TSN. “If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never going to hear me say I’m going to force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen.”

However, Michael Chandler's refusal to get the jab could jeopardize his scheduled bout against Gaethje. If the UFC pushes through with its plan to stage UFC 268 at the MSG, Chandler vs. Gaethje will likely be pushed to a different date. With Chandler's news of signing a contract for November 6, however, it's likely that the UFC is looking to relocate the event.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh