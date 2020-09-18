Sijara Eubanks steps in for Marion Reneau versus Ketlen Viera

Recently it's been the coronavirus that has run rough shot over the UFC schedule. At one point it was just weight cuts and injuries. Well, an injury has shuffled a key woman's bantamweight fight. Sijara Eubanks gets her second fight in two weeks. She'll be facing Ketlen Vieira on the undercard of the Israel Adesanya versus Paulo Costa UFC 253 card.

The injury to 10th ranked Marion Reneau, gave the 35-year-old New Jersey native they call "Sarj", the opportunity for the fast turn around. Unfortunately for Sijara who's now on a mini two-fight winning streak, her opponent is a hungry bulldog.

It's the 7th ranked Ketlen Vieira who is looked at by many as being just two wins away from a title shot. The Brazilian was undefeated until she was KO'd by Irene Aldana at UFC 245. Six of Ketlen Vieira's 10 wins are finishes with 4 coming on the ground.

Yes, Sijara Eubanks is solid on the mat as well, but "Fenomeno" is a couple of levels above her. After Eubanks beat Julia Avila she climbed 2 spots to 13. So this fight will decide who's the leader of the next pack. Not only is this fight big for Sijara Eubanks, but it comes just hours after Dana White and the UFC gave her a new contract.

But if Sijara Eubanks can pull off this win, it'll be a second upset in a row, and she'll have some serious heat behind her. And possibly put her just outside the top 5. Which is pretty good for a 35-year old that has never been finished. Win or lose though, she right now is riding a streak she'll want to stop. Seven consecutive fights ending in a unanimous decision.

Her takedown defense is well above average and Mark Henry along with Ricardo Almeida will have her well prepared on the ground. Proving that although the former flyweight was opposed to moving up, it's been beneficial for Eubanks.