“Single moms go to welfare, not men” - When Ex-UFC champ owned Conor McGregor in trash-talking game

Apart from his fighting prowess inside the octagon, Irish superstar Conor McGregor is also known for his trash-talking skills.

The lead-up to UFC 205 serves as a great example as the Irishman gave the MMA world several memorable moments with his skills on the mic. But there was one time when his scheduled opponent Eddie Alvarez got the better of him in the trash-talking game.

In the lead-up to their clash, Alvarez and 'The Notorious' did a joint interview for Fox Sports. 'The Underground King' brought up McGregor's past when the Irishman used to collect welfare cheques. Alvarez criticized him for taking that money and also insulted his manhood.

"You were on welfare, bro. You ain't no man. You took welfare. Don't talk about money... You took money from single moms. Single moms go to welfare, not men. Don't talk about money, alright? Keep your mouth shut when the talk's about money."

Check out the interaction between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez below:

McGregor moved up to lightweight to challenge Alvarez at UFC 205 to attain champ-champ status. The fight took place at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York in November 2016. The event marked the UFC's first-ever event at the prestigious venue.

'Mystic Mac' delivered a flawless performance that night and scored a comfortable knockout victory in the second round. By doing so, McGregor made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

For years, MMA fans have been waiting for Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. Now it seems that it might finally happen in 2024.

McGregor recently uploaded a video to his social media where he announced that he will make his comeback on June 29 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Irish also named Michael Chandler as the opponent for the fight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds.”

It should be noted that despite McGregor's statement, no official confirmation regarding the same has been shared by the UFC.