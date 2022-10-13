“Time for me to set a new, bigger goal” - Sinsamut Klinmee eager to prove himself to the world

Thai knockout artist Sinsamut Klinmee had dreams of fighting in ONE Championship. With consecutive wins in the organization, he needs to adjust his goals to something bigger.

Klinmee discussed reaching for his dreams in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Fighting with ONE is my first dream come true. So, from now on, it’s time for me to set a new, bigger goal. Previously, I wasn’t sure if I was good enough for ONE to accept me because I never won a [world championship]. But I thought that even if I wasn’t a champion, I would take a belt from a champion to become a champion. And, I must be the ONE world champion.”

He accomplished his first dream of fighting in ONE. Now he wants to be a world champion in the organization and his opportunity is coming up. The 26-year-old fighter will be competing for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

In front of Sinsamut Klinmee is a major challenge as his opponent is the lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel. 'The Immortal' has defended his crown in four bouts and is now looking to become a two-sport world champion.

Sinsamut Klinmee facing the kickboxing king Regian Eersel

Sinsamut Klinmee has earned all of his ONE Championship wins by way of knockout and will now have a chance to walk away with prestigious ONE gold. However, across the ONE circle from him will be the reigning multi-time lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.

'The Immortal' has defeated talented fighters such as Nieky Holzken, Anthony Njokuani, and Arian Sadikovic, among others. A key aspect of the Dutch-Surinamese fighter's game is that he never seems to tire, thus the moniker 'The Immortal'.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Eersel explained:

“[My training partners] said I never get tired. And also in my amateur fights, sometimes between the rounds, I would just go to my corner, grab some water, and visit my coach. Then after like 20 seconds, I would stand up in the middle of the ring to show that I’m ready to fight, and the audience loved it. So that’s why my friends gave me the nickname.”

Eersel will be looking to become a two-sport world champion in ONE on October 21. To achieve this goal, he will need to get past the powerful Sinsamut Klinmee.

