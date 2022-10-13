Sinsamut Klinmee says his stint in the national boxing team helped shape him as a fighter

During his service in the military, Sinsamut Klinmee was able to earn vital experience in boxing that would later transition to the national boxing team. Oddly, he did not actually want to box.

Upon entering military service, Sinsamut Klinmee wanted to continue in Muay Thai as he already had experience. Boxing was not on his radar. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“At first, I wanted to fight in Muay Thai, but there was no division for me to fit in, so I decided to switch to boxing.”

It ended up being a massive help. This helped the young fighter gain vital toughness that he would utilize for the rest of his career. With two knockout victories in ONE Championship, the power and knowledge learned were crucial to his future success.

The 36-year-old Thai-born athlete added that he was successful enough that he was later sent to the Thai national boxing team:

“Training at the barracks made me a lot tougher and unyielding. They taught me how to be disciplined and focused. After I won so many times, the army sent me to join the national boxing camp.”

Later on, he would travel internationally to compete against Olympic-level boxers. He explained:

“I traveled to compete in Wuhan, China. There, I fought against a few competitors who are Olympic boxers. Although I was eliminated in the quarterfinals, I was proud to be able to win against two Olympic athletes in the competitions. That was great enough for me.”

Sinsamut Klinmee fighting at ONE on Prime Video 3

With consecutive knockout successes in ONE Championship, Sinsamut will have the opportunity to compete for ONE gold. At ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, he will be competing for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Standing across the circle from him will be the biggest challenge of his career. The Thai fighter will face ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel. 'The Immortal' has defended his kickboxing throne in four bouts and is now looking to become a two-sport world champion by capturing a world title in Muay Thai.

Striking fans are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes matchup at ONE on Prime Video 3. The event will be broadcast in US primetime on October 21. Sinsamut will be competing for his dreams. He said:

“Fighting with ONE is my first dream come true. So, from now on, it’s time for me to set a new, bigger goal."

Poll : 0 votes