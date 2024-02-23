“Sky is the limit” - Fans cook up potential world title fights for two-sport world champ Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is on top of the combat sports world after an intense back-and-forth affair with Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16.

Lobo’s aggression was on full display from the onset as he knocked down ‘The General’ with a big combo in round one.

However, Haggerty was not willing to let that slide and responded with a knockdown of his own in rounds two and three, with the last one ultimately being the fight-ender to retain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship via TKO.

ONE Championship shared Haggerty’s impressive performance against Lobo on Instagram and asked fans what lies ahead for the English star. Fans flooded the comments section to respond, with comments like:

“Sky is the limit”

“For the [kickboxing] title.”

“Rodtang and Superlek for sure. Would also be interested to see some of the new signings that have been in the game for years testing Haggerty… [Kulabdam]? Muay Maat showdown”

“I could watch him & Rodtang fight 5 more times”

“Rematch with Lobo mid next year”

“Only Rodtang can stop this train, everyone else is peanuts…”

“Haggerty Vs Nico Carrillo next”

Check out the post here:

Jonathan Haggerty eyeing two major opponents

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, knows that he is the hottest commodity in combat sports today and could be afforded the privilege of choosing who he wants to fight next.

One name he has in mind is that of the sensational rising star, Nico Carrillo, whom he publicly called out in a recent interview. Haggerty said that he was determined to “put a full stop on him.”

Fans pointing out a fight with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not entirely that surprising, as the two have competed against each other twice in the past.

Add in the fact that both sides want a trilogy, it might just happen some time later this year.