“Sky’s the limit” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty releases teaser for upcoming minimovie recounting Felipe Lobo clash

Jonathan Haggerty is preparing to give ONE Championship fans an inside look into his spectacular victory over Felipe Lobo.

Stepping inside the ring at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Haggerty and Lobo delivered one of the most chaotic fights in ONE history.

Now, ‘The General’ is pulling back the curtain courtesy of a mini-documentary that will show how he came out on top in his most personal matchup thus far:

“Are you ready???? Haggerty v Lobo 🥊🎞️🍿 Full Video Out Sunday, Subscribe To My YouTube Channel Link In Bio 🔥 #ONEFightNight19 #AndStill 🏆”

Despite some early adversity, Jonathan Haggerty managed to secure his sixth straight win under the ONE banner, dispatching ‘The Demolition Man’ in the opening minute of the third round to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

It was also Haggerty’s third victory by way of knockout in a row after finishing Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne and current bantamweight MMA world champ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

Jonathan Haggerty has his eyes on a third world championship

After capturing both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in 2023, Jonathan Haggerty has his sights set on making history by becoming the promotion’s first and only simultaneous three-sport king.

To do that, he would have to go through Fabricio Andrade, a man he has already put away in a pair of eight-ounce gloves:

“I want Andrade’s MMA belt,” Haggerty told Sports Illustrated. “I want to be ONE’s MMA bantamweight champion.”

Haggerty has never competed in mixed martial arts, but with a few more defenses of his Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, it will be hard to deny ‘The General’ an opportunity to achieve immortality.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.