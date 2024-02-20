“I wasn’t really hurt that bad” – Jonathan Haggerty brushes off knockdown in first round against Felipe Lobo

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty was impressive in his recent fight, but he admitted that opponent Felipe Lobo caught him good at one point in their title clash. However, he said it was nothing too serious, so much so he was able to bounce back and win by TKO.

That instance came late in the opening round of their championship clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand, where he defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

With a minute left in the first round of the fight, Brazilian challenger Lobo landed a solid uppercut that sent the reigning champion sitting down on the ropes of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and needed to be given the count. ‘The General', however, was able to answer it and went on to survive the round.

What followed was a ferocious back-and-forth between the two that culminated with Haggerty sending ‘The Demolition Man’ to the canvas late in the third round. Lobo was ruled unable to continue with 45 seconds left in the frame.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old champion shared what happened when Lobo caught him with a solid hit, saying:

“There was no doubt he caught me with a big shot, I wasn’t really hurt that bad. I just thought I’d take a little rest and take a seat. I knew I’d get him back. There isn’t any quit in me, there never is and I showed that tonight.”

The win at ONE Fight Night 19 was Haggerty's first successful defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai gold since becoming world champion in April last year. Apart from being the Muay Thai king, he is also the division’s kickboxing world champion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

Jonathan Haggerty seeks to continue elevating his game after successful title defense

Jonathan Haggerty is not resting on his laurels and seeks to continue elevating his game to maintain his standing as a world champion in ONE Championship.

‘The General’ reiterated this after successfully defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand, defeating Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo by TKO in the third round.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Haggerty, who is also the bantamweight kickboxing king, shared that work continues for him notwithstanding the immense success he has been having of late.

The Team Underground/Knowlesy Academy standout said:

“I need to stop focusing on everyone else calling me out. I need to focus on myself, getting better, [that’s] the main thing, you know, elevating.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty made his promotional debut in January 2019 and has won eight of 10 fights, including six straight.