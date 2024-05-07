“Sleeping in 35 seconds” – A breakdown of Bianca Basilio’s highly technical RNC finish of Nanami Ichikawa

Want to know how good of a grappler Bianca Basilio is? Watch her dismantle and put Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22 last weekend. In front of a stunned crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the former IBJJF world champion put her Japanese foe to sleep in less time than an average TikTok video.

Check out the video of the finish with a caption that says:

"Sleeping in 35 SECONDS 😴 Bianca Basilio scores a lightning-fast submission win! @biabasiliojj".

Basilio has a vice grip of a choke. For her to render Ichikawa unconscious in such a short time is a testament to this. The Brazilian world champion left zero space for her opponent to wiggle out of her holds - from the front face lock to the snap down to the back-take.

Fans reacted to the video in various ways in the comments section with, @put.that.shit.down commending Basilio's sense of sportsmanship:

"I think it’s beautiful when the winner still tries to take care of and make sure their opponent is okay".

@isaac332 and @carlos_hkm gave hints of a world title shot for the Brazilian:

"Champ🥋💪."

"[Danielle] Kelly doesn't want any of that".

Check out some more reactions below:

Image Courtesy: @onechampionship on Instagram

Bianca Basilio reveals she got injured twice in preparation for ONE Fight Night 22

To make her performance even more impressive, Bianca Basilio revealed in her in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that she wasn't 100% in the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 22.

With tears in her eyes, the former IBJJF world champion said the following through a translator:

"My idea was to finish as fast as I could. To do the submission. And I'm very emotional now, very happy about it because, actually, last week - two weeks ago - I had an injury to my knee. And last week I got an injury again. So I'm very happy. I thought I wasn't gonna make it. But I did it. I made it. I'm very happy about it."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.