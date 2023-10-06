Slowly but surely: Angela Lee still trying to get over Victoria’s passing

Over the past few weeks, former ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee has had a difficult yet cathartic time in her life.

Revealing the struggles that she has been dealing with in her life behind closed doors, ‘Unstoppable’ announced her retirement from competition.

No longer having the desire to step inside the circle at this point in her career, Lee has found a new journey in her life that satisfies her.

With everything that she has gone through, the 27-year-old looks to use her experiences to try and help others via her newly set-up nonprofit organization, Fightstory.

Aiming to help others who are struggling with mental health and allowing them to speak up and share their stories with someone, this journey is intensely personal for Lee.

At the end of 2022, her younger sister, Victoria Lee, passed away at just 18 years of age.

Since then, both Angela and her brother Christian have been inactive from competition under the ONE Championship banner as they grieve with the rest of their family.

After revealing that Victoria took her own life through a first-person article on The Players Tribune alongside her attempted suicide in 2017, which was initially declared as an accident, Angela has been using this personal trauma to try and assist others by providing a platform for people that are struggling with similar issues.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Angela Lee spoke about the last 10 months and how her grieving process is still an ongoing battle that she is learning how to fight on a daily basis:

“Thank you for your condolences. I'm doing my best and I kind of have to, you know, I have no choice. I have a a 2-year-old daughter who's depending on me and yeah I think that losing someone is something you are never going to get over because you're always going to be missing them and the love that you have for them is always going to be there. But right now, I’m just learning how to move forward and to live life now differently. It is something that I'm still learning to do.”

Watch the full interview below: