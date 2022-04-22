"Marie Ruumet vs Anissa Meksen, I'm excited for that one" - Smilla Sundell on ONE 156 Super Series action

ONE Championship strawweight title contender Smilla Sundell is getting ready to go to battle on April 22nd. She will be taking on ONE Championship strawweight champion Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 Super Series this Friday.

Before going to war, she weighed in on ONE 156 Super Series and the strawweight division in an interview with Dylan Bowker. She picked the match she was excited about, saying:

"I am excited to watch Marie Ruumet vs Anissa Meksen, I'm excited for that one. I think it is a good division, many good fighters"

The strawweight division is stacked with talented and high-level kickboxers with a plethora of experience. The list of some of these elite competitors is Wondergirl Fairtex, Ekaterina Vanderyeva and Daniela Lopez just to name a few.

Muay Thai Chai @muaythaichai will take on Jackie Buntan



This fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.



I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. This fight will be good. Friday night on ONE 156, Smilla Sundellwill take on Jackie BuntanThis fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. This fight will be good. Friday night on ONE 156, Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 will take on Jackie Buntan 🇺🇸This fight is for the Vacant ONE Championship Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title.I’m struggling to pick a winner for this one. https://t.co/6nnF9IBxeZ

Smilla Sundell is looking to show that she's the best in the strawweight division

Smilla Sundell surprised many in her one and only fight in the ONE Championship cage so far on February 25th. She knocked out Diandra Martin in the third round.

Smilla Sundell's advantage lie in her height and length, which is what could possibly cause trouble for champion Jackie Buntan come Friday, April 22nd.

Jackie Buntan, on the other hand, has been as dominant as one could be as a champion. She was able to take on all of the best competitors that ONE Championship has had to offer. She has beaten Wondergirl Fairtex, Ekaterina Vanderyeva and Daniela Lopez. Buntan will be looking to add another name to the list when she takes on Sundell in ONE 156 Super Series.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship She faces Jackie Buntan on 22 April for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla Sundell's got abs of STEELShe faces Jackie Buntan on 22 April for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title Smilla Sundell's got abs of STEEL 😱 She faces Jackie Buntan on 22 April for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title 🔥#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/F3vsL6lOsA

This will not be an easy task for either fighter as each fighter is the best competition each has faced thus far in their ONE Championship careers. It will be interesting to see if the experience of Buntan will be enough to overcome the young phenom in Sundell and her dangerous attacks.

Buntan will have to be extra careful while trying to come within range against Sundell. The 17-year-old athlete loves to utilize her long range attacks as her opponents come forward.

Sundell's teep kicks could play a major factor in this. If Buntan is unable to counter that early on, it could be a long night for her. The action takes off on Friday, April 22nd at ONE 156 Super Series.

Edited by Aditya Singh