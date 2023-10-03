Smilla Sundell inspired by the greatness of fellow ONE champions Stamp, Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell finds inspiration while watching some of the promotion’s most elite superstars.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw Sundell defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title for the very first time as she stepped inside the Circle with the promotion’s current atomweight Muay Thai titleholder, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Sundell delivered a show-stealing performance, pressuring Rodrigues from the get-go en route to a spectacular third-round knockout.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following her fourth-straight victory under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Hurricane’ revealed some of the fighters that she finds inspiration in, including ONE Fight Night 14 headliner Stamp Fairtex.

“I love watching Stamp as always, but Rodtang is one of my favorites. And I like watching [Jonathan] Haggerty too,” Sundell said.

With her win over Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Friday (September 29), Smilla Sundell moved to 4-0 inside the Circle and earned her 35th career victory despite being just 18 years old. ‘The Hurricane’ has also shown her ability to adapt, scoring a victory in her promotional kickboxing debut against Milana Bjelogrlic.

Meanwhile, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will go back to the drawing board following her first loss inside the Circle. Of course, the Brazilian beauty can still hold her head high, knowing that she remains the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion and holds some undeniably impressive victories against both Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

With their champion vs. champion clash in the books, what comes next for Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates