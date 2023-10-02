Smilla Sundell wants to settle unfinished business with Iman Barlow: “That's the fight”

Following a successful first title defense last week, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is looking forward to the next challenge. And the Swedish phenom is eyeing to settle unfinished business with British fighter Iman Barlow.

‘The Hurricane’ was impressive in her first test as world champion, finishing her atomweight counterpart Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by technical knockout in the third round of their all-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

18-year-old Sundell started slow but eventually picked things up as the fight progressed, making good use of her advantage in reach and size over ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Rodrigues.

She completed the impressive win after she landed a big knee on Rodrigues in the clinch at the halfway point of the third canto. After being hit, the Brazilian was obviously in pain and slowed down considerably.

Recognizing an opportunity to put a dot to the contest, Smilla Sundell followed it up with a flurry of strikes, which Rodrigues did not have an answer to, forcing the referee to call a halt to the proceedings at the 2:58 mark of the third round and give the win to the defending champion.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after her win, Smilla Sundell said she was happy with the result and went on to say that she is looking forward to finally facing off with Iman Barlow following botched attempts to pit them against each other.

The Fairtex Training Center standout said:

“I’d like to fight Iman Barlow because that's the fight. I signed contracts with her, two times, and was promised a few other ones, but nothing has happened yet.”

Watch the interview below:

30-year-old Barlow is on a roll, winning her first two matches under ONE Championship since debuting in the promotion early last year.

‘Pretty Killer’ called Smilla Sundell out after her last victory back in March over Ekaterina Vandaryeva of Belarus, underscoring that after her second win, she deserves a title shot.

Prior to joining ONE, Barlow was a bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in various organizations.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

