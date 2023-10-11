Smilla Sundell open to ‘fun’ special rules fight in ONE Championship: “I’d fight anyone”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell made her return to competition on a special night for the promotion.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Championship looked to showcase some of the best female martial arts talent on the planet.

Sharing the card with the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Danielle Kelly, and Xiong Jing Nan, multiple martial arts disciplines and rulesets were represented on the night.

In one of the three world championship match-ups, Sundell solidified her position as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion with her first title defense.

Stopping replacement opponent and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the third round, she delivered exactly the kind of performance that backs up the hype on the 18-year-old prodigy.

In her post-fight interview, the Swedish striker spoke about the possibility of challenging herself outside of her comfort zone for her next contest inside the circle.

Along with options to compete in kickboxing or MMA, Smilla Sundell has also had her eye on fighting under a special rule set under the ONE Championship banner.

During her interviews after defending her title, the champion suggested that the next time we see her compete, it could be something a little more outside of the box than usual:

“Yeah I would love to fight special rules, it looked fun. Yeah why not? I’d fight anyone in any sport, maybe not in MMA just yet but kickboxing is also something I like.”

Watch the full interview below:

Given her elite-level skill and highly athletic build, it’s hard to imagine Sundell being unsuccessful in any way that she chooses to challenge herself.

If the 18-year-old phenom is able to transfer her skills into a new ruleset, no contender is safe, given her current run of form.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.