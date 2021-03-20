"Snoop Dogg knows nothing about fighting" - Ben Askren on the popular rapper betting $2 million against him for Jake Paul fight

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ben Askren discussed his upcoming boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul.

During the interview, Ben Askren responded to Snoop Dogg's $2 million bet against Dana White. The UFC's president bet $1 million on a Ben Askren win, following which Snoop Dogg raised the stakes and bet double the amount on Jake Paul. Reacting to the event, Ben Askren said:

"Snoop Dogg knows nothing about fighting. And I guess he likes to waste money, so that is also reasonable."

This is not the first time Ben Askren has reacted to Snoop Dogg's bet. He took to Twitter to question the rapper's knowledge of boxing. He wrote:

"Oh god did anyone who listened to @SnoopDogg commentary of the last fights think he has any understanding of boxing?? Bc he was totally clueless. Funny, but clueless."

Oh god did anyone who listened to @SnoopDogg commentary of the last fights think he has any understanding of boxing?? Bc he was totally clueless. Funny, but clueless. https://t.co/7XWM0IZ7LL — Funky (@Benaskren) March 12, 2021

Jake Paul reacts to Dana White's Ben Askren bet

Jake Paul also responded to Dana White's bet. In the video, Jake Paul calls out the UFC president for a boxing bout after he beats Ben Askren. In the post's caption, Jake Paul wrote:

"Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”."

The betting saga sparked after Dana White appeared on an episode of heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson's podcast, 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.' Following a discussion about the Askren-Paul fight, Dana White asserted his confidence in Ben Askren, betting a million dollars on his win.

The fight will take place on April 17, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Who do you think wins the bet, Dana White or Snoop Dogg? Sound off in the comments section!