"So classless" - Fans slam 'dollar tree Conor' Ian Garry for post-fight antics against Neil Magny at UFC 292

UFC welterweight Ian Garry won his UFC 292 main card bout against No.11-ranked contender Neil Magny.

It was a dominant unanimous decision victory that extended Garry's unbeaten professional record in mixed martial arts. However, it was followed by antics branded distasteful by many.

Right after the bell rang in the third round of Garry's fight against Magny, the Irishman held a middle finger against the grounded veteran's head and continued to show him the finger as he walked away from his opponent.

Fans were not too happy about Ian Garry's gesture at the end of the fight and compared his antics to Conor McGregor:

"This is so classless"

"He’s a good fighter that dominated, but spent to much time emoting like a dollar tree Conor & didn’t get the finish."

"Don’t love it, give Magny a break, stepped up on short notice and had the worst fight of his career."

"He would be a much bigger star if he would have had the same performance and handled it with class at the same time"

"Bro thinks he’s Mcgregor"

Other fans discussed Garry's dispute with Magny for an alleged reference towards child abuse:

"It's fine Magny said he hits his kids then put on one of the most bizarre performances in recent memory. No idea why people are mad at Garry for what Neil did."

Other fans claimed that Neil Magny is an amicable fighter who did not deserve to be treated like that.

Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny: Dana White outlines 'blueprint' for the Irishman's future fights

UFC president Dana White has big plans for Ian Garry after his sixth straight win in the promotion.

White revealed that fellow welterweight Stephen Thompson has already turned down a fight against Ian Garry and that a home fight in Dublin won't be the next step.

However, a Madison Square Garden pay-per-view is where it's at according to White. He said:

“Very very good win for him. He didn’t train for Magny… but he looked damn good. 'Wonderboy' turned the fight down tonight. Listen, we make fights man. That’s what we do. I do want Ian to go to Dublin, just not next. Madison Square Garden, that’s where he goes next. There’s a blueprint for this sh*t, and we got it.”

The UFC will return to the Madison Square Garden for UFC 295 in November, with the event being headlined by Jon Jones' first heayweight title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Check out Dana White's full comments below [4:43]: