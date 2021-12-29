"So Fat He Had To Make A New Weight Class" - Tony Ferguson continues going after Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson just can't seem to get past his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In his latest tweet, Ferguson ridiculed Nurmagomedov's decision to introduce a new 165 lbs division in his MMA promotion Eagle FC.

Although 'The Eagle' has retired and in all certainty won't step back inside the cage ever again, Ferguson continues to aim jibes at the undefeated Russian.

Interestingly, former UFC fighters Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez are set to fight one another in the inaugural 165 lbs weight class on March 11. Mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to introduce a 165 lbs division as well as his physique, Ferguson claimed he chose to 'make a new weight class' because he's 'so fat.'

“Pump Pump It Up!” Pretty Sure Ol’ Fathead Got In His Fix For The Good Stuff. Doesn’t He Know That S—t Will Go Straight To His Hips Fwaah-Nah-Nahhhh So Fat He Had To Make A New Weight Class *mack* What A Maroon Go Showty -CSO- # BOGO BISH’ Current Mude" Ferguson wrote.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were bitter rivals who never got to settle their beef inside the cage despite being booked to fight one another five times. Nurmagomedov's manager recently asked Ferguson if he was up for competing in an exhibition grappling match with 'The Eagle'. 'El Cucuy', however, didn't respond.

"@TonyFergusonXT what do you think about doing a grappling match with the Eagle in the future? I’m not picking on you, I’m serious," Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson might work together down the line

While Tony Ferguson is seemingly reluctant to end his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian remains open to signing 'El Cucuy' to his promotion. At a recent press conference aired by RT Sports, Nurmagomedov was asked if he'd be willing to let Ferguson fight in Eagle FC, and he replied in the affirmative.

"Why not? These guys have built themselves throughout their careers. They have over 10 fights in the UFC, are former champions of the UFC," Nurmagomedov said.

Tony Ferguson is on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC and must win his next fight in order to stay relevant in the lightweight division. If he loses one or two more fights, we may see 'El Cucuy' and Nurmagomedov doing business sooner than we think.

