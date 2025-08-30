"So fraudulent and fake" - Sean Strickland shares his no-holds-barred opinion on David Goggins’s motivational persona

Sean Strickland has recently reignited his feud with motivational speaker and retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins. Strickland accuses Goggins of presenting a fraudulent and fake persona to the world.

Strickland is known for openly sharing his opinions in public. On top of that, he does not have a strong relationship with Goggins and has criticized the retired Navy SEAL in the past.

In a post on X, the former UFC middleweight champion called Goggins a "scam artist":

"From day one, I said Goggins is a fraudulent narcissist... "Do the hard thing," "carry the boats," "abandoned your kids," "carry my balls." It started with snake oil salesman, preacher scam artist, to the social media influencer. Different product, same routine."

In another post, he wrote:

"Idk if it's my inner sociopath seeing another sociopath, but I see these people and they're so fraudulent and fake, I just can't help but to hate them lol."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

When David Goggins called for a documented sparring session with Sean Strickland

Last year, both Sean Strickland and David Goggins were frequently throwing shade at each other. Strickland, known for his history of sparring and beating various personalities outside of the MMA circuit, seemed to provoke the retired US Navy SEAL. However, Goggins appeared unfazed when he issued a call-out to Strickland.

In a video posted by @Combat_Casuals on X, Goggins can be heard saying:

"This is your opportunity to show that you can f**k me up. I will have camera crews out there [and] you make sure that you bring your camera crews out there. A 49-year-old broke down fu**ed up knee, fu**ed up body guy is gonna put you through a camp that you think you can f**k me up in, okay? So, this is the opportunity."

