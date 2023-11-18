“So proud and happy to be part of their history” - Legendary BJJ artist Andre Galvao looks back at Ruotolo Brothers’ rapid growth

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao recently posted about the remarkable journey of two of his greatest students, the Ruotolo brothers. Galvao, who has been inducted into both IBJJF and ADCC Halls of Fames, has won multiple world titles in both organizations.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo started training at Galvao's academy, ATOS BJJ when they were three years old. Fast forward seventeen years later, Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and the youngest ADCC world champion. As for Tye, he's the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion and the youngest IBJJF world champion ever.

If we were Galvao, we'd be over the moon at how proud we are at what the Ruotolo brothers have achieved at such a young age.

Galvao posted about the jiu-jitsu journeys of his proteges on Instagram:

"Not long ago @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu ✨ great to see Tye & Kade at the TOP"

In the captions, Galvao said:

"@kaderuotolo is the youngest @adcc_official World Champ record holder. @tyeruotolo is the youngest @ibjjf Black Belt World Champ record holder. We took this picture after #IBJJF 2019 world Championship ||| only a few years later they got at the top of the podium as black belts 🙌🏼 #outstanding So proud and happy to be part of their history!"

It's amazing how much change a few years could make. The fact that in 2019, the Ruotolos were blue belt gold medalists, and in 2023, they're wearing gold as black belts is an achievement only reserved for legends.

Aside from the medals and belts they've received at the highest level, the Ruotolo brothers were pretty much wearing gold growing up. The two have been winning national and international tournaments as colored belts for years.

At this point, at 20 years old, the Ruotolo brothers are still about to reach their prime as athletes. Who knows what else they will achieve in a few years? They may very well surpass their mentor, Andre Galvao.