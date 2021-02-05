'So you don't wanna face me for 155 gold?' - Charles Oliveira aims dejected tweet at Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira is not happy with Dustin Poirier aiming for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor instead of facing him for the UFC lightweight championship.

The Brazilian fighter last competed at UFC 256 when he dominated Tony Ferguson to add an eighth straight win to his MMA record. Following the outcome of that bout, Charles Oliveira considers himself to be one of the first in line for a title fight at the 155 lb weight class.

While many MMA fans and analysts agree that Charles Oliveira deserves a title shot ahead of McGregor and most other lightweight contenders, Poirier does not seem to consider the option too much.

After defeating McGregor at UFC 257, "The Diamond" hinted at facing the Irishman for a third time fighting for the lightweight division's belt.

"You know we are going to do it a third time," wrote Poirier.

Not impressed with Poirier's suggestion, Charles Oliveira answered the statement by asking what else he has to do to deserve a chance to fight for the title.

"Hum... So don't you want to face me for the 155's gold? Who's next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?" wrote Charles Oliveira.

Hum... So don't you wanna face me for the 155's gold?



Currently sitting at No. 3 in the UFC lightweight ranking, Charles Oliveira has the division's best run with eight consecutive wins. The Brazilian has not lost since December 2017, when he was defeated by Paul Felder at UFC 218.

Charles Oliveira claims that Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier III doesn't make sense

UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Charles Oliveira said that he does not think that the UFC would schedule Conor McGregor to fight for the title next after losing in the way he did to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"Look, this fight will definitely happen, but not right now. [It will happen] further ahead. Conor versus Dustin is a fight that sells a lot, but it should not take place at the moment," Charles Oliveira said. "Conor was beaten up, knocked out in the second round - it was not a close fight. So, most certainly, this fight will happen again later, but not now."

Charles Oliveira thinks that booking McGregor now would not make combat sports fans happy as it would not make sense competition-wise.

"This fight will not take place. I know that [Conor] is a guy that sells a lot. I know that he is a guy who the UFC likes and idolizes. But he is coming from a loss, knocked out like that. How are you going to put someone like that to fight for the title?" questioned Charles Oliveira. "We are talking about a sport. And it is a sport that many people care about."