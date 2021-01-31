When Conor McGregor encountered the 'truly motivating' super-yacht Sailing Yacht A

Conor McGregor was amazed when he spotted the Sailing Yacht A during his holidays in Formentera, on the Spanish coast, back in 2017. The vessel is one of the most expensive and the largest private sail-assisted motor yachts in the world.

The former UFC double champion Conor McGregor headed to the tiny Spanish island, just outside Ibiza, to get some well-deserved rest right after his mega-fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Formentera is one of the preferred destinations in Europe for celebrities and billionaires to enjoy the sun while admiring a paradisiac beach with crystal-like water and clear sand, Conor McGregor included.

The MMA superstar had some fun with his own watercraft when the huge 400-foot yacht sailed near for Conor McGregor's enthusiasm. The now-440 million dollar yacht is owned by Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian billionaire from the coal and fertilizer industries.

"It's like something out of a bond film. Can't believe this just pull up," wrote Conor McGregor upon seeing the gigantic vessel. "The 360 million dollar 'sailing yacht A' pulls up out the back garden this morning. 'Sailing yacht A' its called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!"

Built in Germany in 2017 by shipyard Nobiskrug with the design from Doelker + Voges, the sailing yacht A floats at 330 feet above the waterline. It has eight decks, a master bedroom, disco floor, six guest suites, an underwater observation pod, among other astonishing elements.

Conor McGregor could not resist but to go to take a closer look at the superyacht. He approached the goliath vessel using one of his jet-skis.

"That was a mad scene. I only posted 'race to the next yacht' two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden. The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I'm starting to think I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready. Happy Tuesday," posted Conor McGregor to his Instagram after analyzing the Sailing Yacht A up close.

Advertisement

Does Conor McGregor have a yacht?

Conor McGregor is the proud owner of a Lamborghini 63 Yacht valued at $3.9 million. In October 2020, he purchased the 12th edition of only 63 models produced by Tecnomar.

Advertisement

The "Supercar of the sea," as described by Lamborghini, can reach up to 60 knots and has a potent 4,000 horsepower engine. This was Conor McGregor's reaction after buying the luxurious yacht:

"I am honored to secure the No. 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper f---ing Twelve baby. ... Excited to see the finished result during next season's yachting season," wrote the Irishman.