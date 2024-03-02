"So we’re all doing it wrong?” - Gilbert Burns laughs at Ryan Garcia claiming he can beat Sean O'Malley after just 4 months of MMA training

Sean O'Malley has gone back and forth online with several elite boxers since becoming the UFC bantamweight champion, including Gervonta Davis.

But his recent spat with Ryan Garcia had a slightly different dynamic, with 'KingRy' offering to take on O'Malley in MMA instead of boxing. The talented pugilist confidently stated that with only three or four months of MMA training, he could defeat the current king of the UFC's 135-pound division.

'Sugar' fired back at Garcia following his comments. UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts on the boxer claiming he could compete with O'Malley after only four months of training.

'Durinho' was interviewed by TMZSports ahead of his clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299, where he was asked about Garcia's comments. He said this:

"That's impossible. Aljamain Sterling, freaking champion, wrestled his whole life and is so good and ended up losing to Sean O'Malley. So why do you think [you can win?] So we're all dumb? So we're all doing it wrong? You can do it in three or four months. It's kicking, it's knees, it's elbows, it's clinch, wrestling, cage, it's an octagon not a ring. Everything changes... I know he's got a quick left hook, but a couple of calf kicks... Oh my God!"

Catch Gilbert Burns' comments below from 3:55:

Sean O'Malley sends a strong message to Marlon Vera ahead of their rematch

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 299 on Mar. 9.

It will be the first title defense for 'Sugar' after winning the belt against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, and the new champion is full of confidence that he will put 'Chito' out cold in their upcoming fight.

Vera currently holds the only victory over O'Malley, when he defeated the 27-year-old via TKO at UFC 252. But 'Sugar' has dismissed the loss as a "fluke" due to the peroneal nerve in his calf being affected by a leg kick, causing him to lose feeling in his foot.

Ahead of their rematch, the bantamweight champion was interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he sent the following message to Vera:

"F**k you, I'm gonna knock you out, buddy."

Watch Sean O'Malley's interview below from 4:20: