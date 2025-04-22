"So wholesome", "Love to see it" - Fans react as Max Holloway trains with Korean Zombie ahead of rumored Poirier matchup

Max Holloway's sparring session with Chan Sung Jung ahead of Holloway's potential return against Dustin Poirier has sparked reactions from MMA fans.

Holloway arrived in South Korea this past weekend and was greeted warmly by fans who showered him with love at the airport. The reigning UFC BMF champion is set to judge ZFN fighting auditions alongside 'The Korean Zombie', where the two will evaluate and recruit fighters for an upcoming event for the latter's MMA promotion Z-Fight Night.

Ahead of the auditions, Holloway on Instagram posted a glimpse of him training with Jung. Championship Rounds on X, reposted the aforementioned clip.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One fan wrote

''So wholesome''

Another stated:

''Love to see it''

Others wrote:

''Incredible matchup, excitement is in the air.''

''Bro is learning those rolls from Topuria''

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

When Daniel Cormier expressed skepticism over Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy bout

Dustin Poirier has teased that his retirement fight could be against Max Holloway. However, Daniel Cormier isn't a fan of this potential showdown, which Poirier has perhaps labelled as "WAR."

During a previous episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, 'DC' stated his concerns, citing that Holloway should focus on title contention.

''He’s asking for Dustin Poirier. That would be absolutely fantastic. But is there a better way to introduce Max Holloway into the lightweight division? Do we put him in there with a Dustin for a third time?... It would be fun to watch him fight a Rafael Fiziev."

He added:

"It would be fun to watch him fight a Benoit Saint Denis. It would be fun to watch him fight a Paddy Pimblett...that might not be great for Max, but it would also give him an opportunity to work his way back into contention without being in there with these absolute killers.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (12:39):

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

