Soccer star Paul Pogba joins Khabib Nurmagomedov as Wahed Inc. ambassador 

Khabib Nurmagomedov and a host of other UFC and MMA fighters have welcomed soccer star Paul Pogba as an ambassador for Wahed Inc. The Islamic fintech company announced that the 29-year-old would be joining as both a brand ambassador and investor.

The first major announcement for Wahed Inc. came in 2021 when it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov would be joining as ambassadors.

Pogba, excited about the partnership, stated that due to his own upbringing and lack of financial understanding while growing up, it was an easy decision to invest in a company whose goal is to make investing more accessible.

Per Business Today, the French soccer player said:

“Understanding Wahed’s mission, I knew I wanted to be part of it because growing up we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money. I hope that my partnership with Wahed will help show young people that there are ways to start investing the right way and it’s smart to start thinking about long-term financial goals early in life.”

The former UFC lightweight champion congratulated Paul Pogba on his Instagram story and welcomed him to the Wahed Inc. family.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story

Paul Pogba is currently without a club after it was announced that the Frenchman wouldn't be signing a new contract with football giant Manchester United. Pogba is expected to return to Juventus in Italy, who he played for before his move back to Manchester.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Dana White ignored his text messages

Although he retired in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov still has a major role within the UFC. The former lightweight champion is often still seen cageside for the fighters he trains, such as Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov's success in the UFC meant that the Dagestani has built a close relationship with UFC president Dana White. The pair often speak very highly of one another.

However, in a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, the 33-year-old revealed that Dana White hasn't been responding to his text messages, in which he asked White to give Makhachev the next shot at the 155-pound title.

Khabib said:

"Honestly, this is first time since we started talking to each other that he don't respond to me. I send him message saying 'No way someone else can fight for the title. Islam has to be there.' He don't respond. I think he busy, maybe. It's OK. Everybody make mistake."

Watch Khabib's interview with Brett Okamoto here:

