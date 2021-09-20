"We are changing the game" - All you need to know about Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest partnership with Wahed Inc. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has teamed up with American financial technology company Wahed as their global brand ambassador.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to Instagram to announce the new partnership.

"It takes years of training to become a martial arts champion. But when it comes to investing, however, it was easier for me to join the best in ethical investing, @wahedinvest as their global brand ambassador! Become a champion now, and join the best in their fight against financial inequality!" Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov have also come aboard as global brand ambassadors for Wahed Inc.

What is Wahed Inc., the new FinTech company Khabib Nurmagomedov has teamed up with?

Wahed Inc. was founded by entrepreneur Junaid Wahedna in 2017 in New York. The idea for the company came up in 2015 when Wahedna found out that his cab driver was seeking financial advice from an imam instead of a qualified financial consultant.

The company was founded with the goal of providing ethical investment opportunities that align with Shari'ah Islamic laws.

"We intend to reduce financial inequality and exclusion. We are a New York-Headquartered Fintech, offering digital financial services to retail customers globally, starting with ethical wealth management. Anyone can invest their wealth, large or small, and feel comfortable that they’re not compromising on their values. We’ve written the rulebook on delivering halal financial investments. We are backed by leading investors and advisors to bring ethical and halal financial management to communities around the world. We’ve won a ton of awards along the way. And this is just the start," says the official Wahed Inc. website.

The company has an ethical review board in place to monitor the investments and make sure they align with Islamic values. In short, the board ensures that investment companies do not deal with liquor, firearms, gambling, tobacco or fraud.

As for their partnership with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov, Wahed Inc. said that they are taking the help of these elite fighters to spread financial literacy to underprivileged communities.

Also Read

"Khabib Nurmagomedov is the people's champion who is working to help get out our message. This is about making people realise that they can do more with their money, and we can make the world a better place through ethical investing and finance. Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Tukhugov, Umar Nurmagomedov will also become brand ambassadors and use their platforms to help spread financial literacy."

The company will be giving away signed Team Khabib Nurmagomedov merchandise to those who sign up for newsletters.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard