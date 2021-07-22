Watch: Zubaira Tukhugov and coach Javier Mendez plan to team together to 'smash' Khabib Nurmagomedov in training

UFC featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov joked about smashing his teammate and coach at AKA, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The information was revealed to Khabib by AKA head coach Javier Mendez, who claimed to have nothing to do with the whole affair.

In yet another hilarious video posted by Mendez, 'The Eagle' is asked to share his thoughts on Zubaira Tukhugov's plan to 'smash' him. Khabib Nurmagomedov ridiculed Tukhugov by saying that he is always late to practice to begin with. While Khabib claimed to have always been on time, Mendez reminded him of a single stray incident when the Dagestani was late.

Khabib responded by saying that he'd never been late in his newly assumed role as coach. However, Mendez accused the Russian of changing practice timing, according to his convenience.

Take a look at the recent video posted on Mendez's Instagram:

Conor McGregor's teammate wants to fight Zubaira Tukhugov

Zubaira Tukhugov has had a long standing beef with team McGregor since the infamous brawl that took place at UFC 229.

Tukhugov's teammate and close friend Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via a fourth-round submission in the pay-per-view's main event.

With the atmosphere clearly tense since the build-up, a brawl broke out between the two camps in the immediate aftermath of the bout. Zubaira Tukhugov got involved when Conor McGregor punched Khabib's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

While Tukhugov took pride in hitting McGregor back, he was slammed with a one-year ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The suspension was later reduced to just 35 days along with a fine of $25,000.

This also led to the cancelation of a scheduled bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov. But Lobov still seems keen on the fight, as he recently said in an interview:

"I always put the clause in and in fact, I know that I talked about, you know, retiring soon so that fight [with Zubaira Tukhugov] is clearly for my retirement. Even if I was to retire, I still want that fight. If any time that fight comes in, I'm taking that fight. So that fight is gonna happen no matter what. There is no way out of that fight. So, yeah, I will chase that fight for as long as I'm here."

Artem Lobov says there's a permanent clause in every contract he signs that would allow for his release if the Zubaira Tukhugov fight is ever offered (@RusHammerMMA, @NiallMcGrath4)



"Even if I was to retire, I still want that fight"



Full interview: https://t.co/oG5nV6lSHu pic.twitter.com/Nb0yttcNRD — Talking Brawls (@talkingbrawls) June 29, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard