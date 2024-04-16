"Some of my earliest and favorite memories" - UFC host shares a heartfelt message for John Sterling's retirement from announcing for New York Yankees

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi penned a heartfelt statement upon the retirement of John Sterling, a baseball broadcaster who used to do commentary duties for the New York Yankees from 1989 to 2024.

Olivi uploaded an Instagram story that featured the news of Sterling's retirement and shared fond memories of listening to his commentary during her childhood days.

"Sterling's voice calling Yankee games are in some fo my earliest and favorite memories. I loved riding in the car with my dad listening to John's game calls. I hope he has a beautiful retirement and know the impact he had on so many of us listeners."

Check out a screenshot of Megan Olivi's Instagram story below:

Megan Olivi reacts to John Sterling's retirment

Olivi was recently seen at the milestone UFC 300 event where she was a part of the broadcast team. The card featured 12 current or former UFC champions, and was headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Olivi recently uploaded an Instagram post where she reacted to being a part of the historic event.

"UFC 300 was an absolute dream! The athletes showed up and showed out, I mean WOW! I've watched highlights all night long, lol. I still can't get over it. It was beyond an honor to be a part of this historic broadcast. I don't take my role with the crew for granted,I'm so grateful for every single show. Our team is truly the best in the biz. I am still running on adrenaline, but more thought to come after a nap, lol."

Dana White once compared UFC's success to that of New York Yankees

Back in 2021, UFC CEO Dana White made an appearance on The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast. During his time there, White spoke about the success of the multi-billion dollar promotion.

At one point, he drew parallels between his MMA organization and the iconic baseball team New York Yankees and the beloved American football team Dallas Cowboys.

"I mean [George] Steinbrenner bought the Yankees for $8.7 million and you know, god knows what that team would go for today, anywhere between $3-5 billion. Jerry Jones, same thing, I think he bought [Dallas Cowboys] for like $6.92 million. They're the msot expensive NFL franchise on the planet right now. So yeah, I mean, we're up there with some of these great, you know, sports business stories and it's obviously awesome."

Check out Dana White's comments from the 51:45 mark below:

