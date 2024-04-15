"I'm still running on adrenaline" - Megan Olivi buzzes about "absolute dream" UFC 300, shares moments with Alex Pereira and more

UFC 300 was an action-packed pay-per-view, and no one is more thankful than Megan Olivi for being a part of the broadcast team.

The milestone pay-per-view had the promotion's A-team on sportscasting duties, with the seasoned trio of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier at the commentary desk, Bruce Buffer as the ring announcer, and Olivi as the roaming reporter.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 37-year-old reporter shared her excitement for being part of the milestone event, writing:

"UFC 300 was an absolute dream! The athletes showed up and showed out, I mean WOW. I've watched highlights all night long, lol. I still can't get over it. It was beyond an honor to be a part of this historic broadcast. I don't take my role with the crew for granted, I'm so grateful for every single show. Our team is truly the best in the biz. I am still running on adrenaline, but more thought to come after a nap, lol."

In the post, Olivi also shared numerous pictures of herself during the event, sharing the frame with the likes of Alex Pereira, the commentary team, and her husband, former UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez.

UFC 300 turned out to be a blockbuster event for the world's premier MMA promotion. During the post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that the sold-out T-Mobile Arena raked in a live gate of $ 16.5 million, the third highest in UFC history.

Megan Olivi was "scared" she might ruin a secret at UFC 300

UFC 300 saw Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's UFC 117 fight get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In 2010, Sonnen dominated 'The Spider' for almost the entirety of the fight and was all so close to getting his hands on the middleweight gold before getting caught in a triangle armbar in the latter half of the final round.

The fight induction at UFC 300 was all that more special for the Oregon native because he had no idea that he'd be honored at the event until it happened. However, Olivi was worried that she might ruin the surprise. In a post on X, the MMA reporter wrote:

"I was so scared I was going to ruin the secret! We had to pretend we were interviewing Chael Sonnen by the octagon before the BMF fight. So happy for my friend."

