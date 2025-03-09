"Somebody gotta take Ali Abdelaziz his phone away" - Fans react after Magomed Ankalaev labels Jiri Prochazka a "terrible fighter" 

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313 to secure the light heavyweight title. Soon, Jiri Prochazka called the Dagestani out for a title fight, prompting Ankalaev's dismissive response. Fans reacted to Ankalaev's comments, as the newly crowned champion vowed to be open to any challenger in his reign.

The former UFC light heavyweight challenger initially called out Pereira for a trilogy post his defeat against Ankalaev. He later challenged the 32-year-old Dagestani for a light heavyweight title showdown. Ankalaev reacted to his callout by dismissing Prochazka as a worthy opponent.

His first tweet was read as:

"This guy is a terrible fighter"

Another read:

"I think you are a fraud and so many fighters deserve it more than you, you need to go win some fights."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's tweet below:

Ankalaev's tweet was shared by @ChampRDS on X, which sparked reactions from the fans.

One of them reacted by calling on Ankalaev's manager Ali Abdelaziz's phone to be taken away:

"Somebody gotta take @aliAbdelaziz00 his phone away."

Another fan blamed Ankalaev for ducking Prochazka:

"Seems like someone is already ducking and running Fraud Ankalaev."

A fan predicted his tweets to become "unbearable" since he is a champion now:

"All right back at it. The tweets are gonna even more unbearable now that Ank is champ."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS' comments section on X

Michael Bisping calls Alex Pereira's performance against Magomed Ankalaev "lazy"

Going into the fight, many fight pundits and fans predicted that Magomed Ankalaev could be the toughest challenge for Alex Pereira stylistically. When the pair eventually shared the octagon, 'Poatan' adopted a slightly different approach to this fight.

Ankalaev kept pressuring him and was able to push the fight through the five rounds to end Pereira's championship run. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the former UFC light heavyweight champion's performance in the bout on his YouTube channel. He said:

"Alex Pereira was not with just enough output. He just wasn't hungry, he wasn't walking him down, he wasn't biting on his mouthpiece with the mentality of 'okay this isn't going to plan. Normally I chip people with low kicks, come upstairs, and catch them that isn't happening now, I gotta put my foot to the gas, I've gotta be more aggressive in between rounds.' The corner were imploring him, 'listen you gotta go forward, you gotta be aggressive."

He continued:

"You gotta go for the knockout and I agree, I had 3 rounds to 1 to Magomed Ankalaev going into the final round and I think he won that round as well, in the fifth round he hadn't pushed up against the defense a lot but he landed a lot of knees, a lot of little shots inside, some nice clean shots from the outside as well, some good right hands, couple of kicks here and there, from Alex Pereira, it was just kind of a lazy performance."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Alex Pereira's performance against Magomed Ankalaev below (1:48):

