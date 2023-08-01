"Somebody’s broke again" - Jorge Masvidal going off on 'hot midget' Conor McGregor has fans worried for the former BMF star's bank balance

Jorge Masvidal officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264 over two years ago. That did not, however, stop 'Gamebred' from calling 'The Notorious' out.

The former 'BMF' champion recently took to Twitter, stating:

"@TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pi**ing hot mi**et ur not cleared to fight. Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared🐔"

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Conor McGregor below:

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight. Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared

Fans responded to Masvidal's tweet by suggesting he could be looking for a payday. @fredfinley_ speculated that 'Gamebred' is running out of money, stating:

"Somebody’s broke again"

@therealtjbright suggested that Masvidal's $100,000 bet on teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 could be the reason for his comments:

"Bro lost 100k on DP now wants the red panty night😭😭😭"

@MMANightmareS reminded Masvidal that he is retired:

"You're retired Jorge. Someone wants a pay day"

@cejudos4thC claimed that 'Gamebred' admires McGregor:

"never forget the way he was looking at Conor during his octagon interview after beating cowboy, you can literally see the admiration in his face and internally begging that Conor calls him out"

@xProdigy18 claimed that the bout would be a great matchup:

"Stylistic makes a goood match what y’all talkiNg about? Connor doesn’t crouch sniff neither masvidal. This could be a big ppv if happens, two bmfs 5 rounds. Book it @danawhite"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

TJ Bright @therealtjbright @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA Bro lost 100k on DP now wants the red panty night

NightmareMMA @MMANightmareS @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA You're retired Jorge

Someone wants a pay day

kibo @cejudos4thC

out @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA never forget the way he was looking at conor during his octagon interview after beating cowboy, you can literally see the admiration in his face and internally begging that conor calls himout pic.twitter.com/0h01XZZppY

Robert Perez @xProdigy18 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA Stylistic makes a goood match what y’all talkiNg about? Connor doesn’t crouch sniff neither masvidal. This could be a big ppv if happens, two bmfs 5 rounds. Book it @danawhite

DAK🪐 @DakotaPjj @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA Who’s got the mid vs mid meme

The Magician 🍄 @WeFightMMA @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA Jorge- please come out of retirement and end the Irish dude

HokageMMA 🥷🇩🇪 @UFCHokage @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA He won’t fight you or even respond to you

🇮🇪 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓 🇮🇪 @TheCaptainOfMMA @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA Why you chirping at conor bro he didn't even mention you?

Jorge Masvidal apologizes to kids for losing $100,000 bet at UFC 291

Jorge Masvidal was so confident that his teammate Dustin Poirier would bring the 'BMF' belt back to American Top Team that he placed a $100,000 wager on 'The Diamond'. Justin Gaethje had different plans, however, as he scored a second-round head kick KO to claim the celebratory title.

Following the bout, 'Gamebred' shared that he lost $100,000 betting on his teammate. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the two-time welterweight title challenger said:

"Promoting all the time. Working out when I get a chance. Making wagers that I probably shouldn't. I put $100,000 on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I'm sorry. You got to go to public school now."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (starting at the 4:33 mark):

While Masvidal may have lost $100,000 betting on his teammate to win the 'BMF' title, he can afford to take such a loss. 'Gamebred' was one of the highest-paid UFC stars up until his retirement earlier this year.