"Somebody's in trouble" - Merab Dvalishvili sends stern warning to Sean O'Malley as Aljamain Sterling looks 'best' during fight week

Sean O'Malley is preparing for the biggest fight of his life and Merab Dvalishvili thinks the American is in trouble.

'Sugar' is set to fight Aljamain Sterling at the TD Garden In Boston, Massachusetts On August 19, 2023. The pair will fight with the bantamweight title on the line. Merab Dvalishvili, a fellow bantamweight who trains with Sterling, recently spoke about how O'Malley will be in a lot of trouble when he gets into the ring with 'Funk Master':

"Aljo says he is warm. Oh my god somebody's in trouble."

Merab Dvalishvili trains with Aljamain Sterling and is good friends with the bantamweight champion. He has made it known that he will not challenge for the title as long as Sterling is the champion. However, he believes his teammate will soon go up in weight and vacate the title, following which he will look to earn himself a title shot.

The title fight between Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling is a decisive one for the division. 'Funk Master' has been dominating the division ever since he became champion and no one has been able to escape his ground game. O'Malley will look to be the first.

Sean O'Malley gives his views on Sean Strickland, says he has 'serious issues'

Sean Strickland is known for not having a filter and saying some of the most controversial things. The American is set to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293. Ahead of their fight, Sean O'Malley spoke about his views on Strickland, on one of his podcast episodes. He said the middleweight has issues and does not know whether he is being real or genuine:

"I don't even understand if it's like a fake gimmick, like why would you go that way and if it's just who he is, he just seems like a piece of shit honestly. I don't know, maybe I'm misreading him but that's the information he's putting out and that's what I'm receiving...I'm like damn that dude's got serious issues and probably gonna be on a Netflix show"

Sean O'Malley has also spoken about how he is scared to get on a Sean Strickland card because he has a feeling the middleweight might harm him. Strickland himself is not a big fan of O'Malley and has trash talked him in the past.