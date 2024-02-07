"Something in his water for sure" - Robert Whittaker shares thoughts on Paulo Costa's famous 'Secret Juice' drink

Robert Whittaker has recently offered insights into Paulo Costa's renowned 'Secret Juice' concoction.

Whittaker is preparing to square off against Costa in the co-main event of UFC 298. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The 32-year-old Brazilian frequently faces scrutiny from both testing agencies and fans due to his impressive physique. He is widely regarded as having one of the most visually appealing builds in the UFC.

'Borrachinha' humorously attributes his physique to a mysterious bottle of undisclosed concoction, which he refers to as 'Secret Juice.' The former middleweight title challenger often claims that it contains a secret recipe and credits it as the source of his exceptional physical fitness.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Reaper' was asked for his opinion on Costa's enigmatic juice. Whittaker responded:

"He's a specimen. He's a very big and strong-looking guy, I don't know. But there's something in his water for sure, and I don't think it's some secret juice. Dude's eating a lot of horse meat... Guy looks massive."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (7:00):

During an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2022, Costa revealed that his drink isn't just a joke; he genuinely drinks it, finding it beneficial, but he prefers to keep the ingredients secret to maintain its mystique.

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below:

Robert Whittaker reveals his mindset for battling Paulo Costa at UFC 298

Robert Whittaker experienced a second-round stoppage loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 in July 2023, and he recently admitted to making mistakes in his training routine for that bout.

Now, Whittaker is determined to thwart Paulo Costa's attempt to defeat him at UFC 298. During a recent press conference in Sydney, 'The Reaper' emphasized that he has learned from his previous errors and sees his loss to du Plessis as a pivotal moment for improvement:

"The du Plessis camp and fight itself was a good wake-up call. I think there’s good to be had in just about everything."

He added:

"I’m coming into this fight hungrier than ever. I’ve been really focusing on bringing that animal back. I’m not just in it, this fight, to win. I’m in it to hurt Costa, and I think that mentality is a powerful thing to have. When you fight for so long and you have so many changes in your life, sometimes all it takes is just loosening the reins a little bit."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (6:10):