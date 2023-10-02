"Sometimes you aim for a 10" - Dillon Danis mocks Nina Agdal's little-known past connection with model Kate Upton

Dillon Danis has mocked Nina Agdal's little-known connection with her fellow supermodel Kate Upton. BJJ competitor and MMA fighter Danis is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Agdal's fiance, Logan Paul, this month.

In the buildup to Danis' highly-anticipated fight against the YouTuber and WWE superstar, he's consistently targeted Agdal. 'El Jefe' has made many derogatory remarks about the Danish supermodel, besides posting NSFW photos and videos featuring her.

In response, Nina Agdal has secured a restraining order against Dillon Danis. Additionally, Agdal is suing 'El Jefe' for harassment and defamation. Regardless, Danis has continued taking jibes at her and Paul.

Danis has now taken yet another shot at Agdal. He's tweeted a pair of screenshots from a writeup about Agdal and American supermodel Kate Upton. Back in 2013, a 17-year-old US native named Jake Davidson posted a YouTube video wherein he asked Upton out for his high school prom.

The video went viral, and Upton responded by expressing her appreciation for Davidson's creativity. She further insinuated that she'll be Davidson's prom date if her schedule permits. However, owing to a scheduling issue, she couldn't fulfill Davidson's wish.

Following that, Nina Agdal and her team stepped in to help the teenager. Agdal accompanied Davidson to the Milken Community High School prom at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California, USA.

Both Agdal and Upton had already established themselves as popular Sports Illustrated swimsuit models at the time. They'd respectively starred in notable commercials for brands such as Carl's Jr. Jake Davidson later thanked Agdal for being his prom date. As reported by NBC, he labeled it "a surreal experience" and "a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Dillon Danis, in his tweet, has posted screenshots of a writeup about the Davidson-Upton-Agdal story from 2013. He appeared to suggest that Upton was far better than Agdal. Making a disparaging remark against Agdal, Danis tweeted:

"Valuable lesson, kid: sometimes you aim for a 10 at the club, but go home with the 3 who's been with everyone."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis claims Nina Agdal's lawsuit could jeopardize Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis is booked to face Logan Paul in one of the two headlining boxing matches of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023. As for Nina Agdal, she's seeking a minimum of $150,000 per violation of federal law in damages from Danis.

Nina Agdal has alleged that Dillon Danis illegally procured her private images and videos by hacking her social media, and he then nonconsensually posted her private content online. Danis maintains the content he's posted was already available in the public domain.

With their legal battle underway, Danis has posted several tweets, claiming that Agdal's lawsuit could jeopardize his fight against Paul. Moreover, since Danis has a reputation for pulling out of fights, many believe Paul could face the official backup fighter Mike Perry instead of 'El Jefe' come fight night.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates