"Sometimes Dana White is not very diplomatic" - Georges St-Pierre on who can replace the UFC president

According to Georges St-Pierre, whoever replaces the UFC supremo Dana White will have big shoes to fill.

Since its inception, the UFC has been spearheaded by White, one of the most charismatic and outspoken promoters the world of combat sports has ever seen. White has turned the promotion so popular that even today, some casual fans confuse the UFC with the sport of MMA itself.

YezVoo @YezVoo And Dana white is the best president and promoter in the history of the fight game. And Dana white is the best president and promoter in the history of the fight game. https://t.co/3yDX9dn7SC

Currently the premier mixed-martial-arts promotion on the planet, UFC, led by White, has been the driving force behind making MMA one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

But sooner or later, there will come a time when White will have to step away from the role of UFC supremo and someone else will have to step in.

Hailing White as one of the best promoters on the planet, St-Pierre said that although everyone is replaceable, White's successor shouldn't be looking to replicate how the 52-year-old has gone about the business in the past.

'GSP' believes White's replacement should try to be different than his predecessor and bring his own unique personality to the role instead. During an appearance on the Patrick Bet David podcast, St-Pierre said:

"I don't think nobody can replace Dana White. I don't think so. I mean to be as good as he was I think someone can come and fill the hole, maybe not be like him but be better at certain things like sometimes Dana White is not very diplomatic so he could be more diplomatic but to be a promoter, to be as intense as him, there's only one guy, it's Dana White."

Watch the podcast below:

Dana White claims his potential successor has already been identified

MMA SAGA @MMASAGGA Who will replace Dana White when he eventually has to stand down? Who will replace Dana White when he eventually has to stand down?

The UFC president himself previously spoke about his replacement down the line. According to White, there's a suitable candidate currently working "behind the scenes" who is likely to replace him in the future.

The UFC head honcho claimed that despite being unable to do some of the things he's done or continues to do, the potential replacement is good enough to take charge of the promotion.

Although he didn't reveal the name of the person being tipped to become the next UFC president, White claimed that his replacement could definitely fill his shoes. During an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, White stated:

"There's certain things that I do that he wouldn't be able to do but the important things that get done over there is what really matters and this guy could absolutely, positively, do it. Nobody would even know who the f*** he is. He's a behind-the-scenes guy."

Watch the full interview with White below:

Edited by David Andrew