"Sometimes you gotta drink away the pain" - Fans react as Michael Chandler promotes tequila brand amid cloud of doubt over Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler recently took to social media to promote his tequila brand amid lingering doubts over the realization of his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor. Chandler is set to welcome 'The Notorious' back to the octagon after a hiatus of nearly three years.

The pair is slated to headline the upcoming pay-per-view event on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The MMA organization announced last Sunday that the UFC 303 pre-fight press conference, scheduled for June 3 in Dublin, Ireland, has been canceled due to unspecified circumstances, with no rescheduled date confirmed.

Adding to the suspense, reports surfaced suggesting that the former two-division champion had canceled all upcoming media commitments. Speculation intensified with rumors swirling that McGregor had sustained an injury during his fight camp and might withdraw from UFC 303. However, as of now, there has been no official announcement from the UFC.

Amid the uncertainties surrounding the highly anticipated fight, 'Iron' recently took to social media to promote his co-owned tequila brand, Hiatus. In a promotional video, the 38-year-old American was seen preparing a shot of margarita.

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Chandler's video caught many fans by surprise. The former Bellator lightweight champion had been solely focused on training ever since McGregor's fight was initially mentioned, leading many to speculate that 'Iron' is attempting to distance himself from the situation.

One fan wrote:

"Sometimes you gotta drink away the pain."

Another wrote:

"Oh no, he's taking the fight cancellation harder than we thought. He's hitting the sauce."

Check out some more reactions below:

Ariel Helwani reveals major update regarding uncertain Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303

During Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour podcast, Ariel Helwani dropped a significant update, expressing optimism regarding the status of the welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Additionally, the Canadian MMA journalist disclosed that the UFC was exploring backup plans and had initiated discussions with other fighters as potential replacements if necessary. However, Helwani affirmed that, as of the present moment, the bout is still slated to occur on June 29:

"I can tell you as of last night, as of today, I can tell you there is great positivity that this fight is going forward. If you’re asking me right now if Conor McGregor is going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29? My answer is yes."

He added:

"The positivity could not be any greater than what I was hearing on those two days. It is so much higher now. There is great positivity and optimism that all systems are going."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

