Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon betting line: Who are the oddsmakers favoring?

The UFC's bantamweight division is in for a treat as the upcoming UFC Vegas 72 event is set to feature a high-stakes headliner between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. The two are among the division's most talented fighters, and will be facing off in a battle for supremacy at the prestigious UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Simon comes into the highly anticipated Las Vegas headliner riding a five-fight winning streak, which has helped him bounce back from consecutive defeats to Yadong's coach, Uriah Faber, and Rob Font in 2019. Simon's impressive run of form has put him firmly in contention for a title shot, and a win over 'Kung Fu Kid' would further bolster his case.

Meanwhile, Yadong is looking to rebound from a loss in his first main event against Cory Sandhagen.

According to BestFightingOdds, Simon is the favorite to win the fight, with a -117 price tag that requires a $117 risk to earn a profit of $100. On the other hand, Song Yadong is priced as a slight underdog at -105, meaning that a $100 bet on him would yield a profit of $105 if he wins.

Another popular sportsbook, Betway, has released its odds for the upcoming bantamweight headliner between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 72. Simon is the favorite once again, with a -120 price tag, while Yadong is a close second at -105.

Interestingly, Betway also offers a rare but potentially lucrative bet on a draw with odds of +5000. A bettor who wagers $100 on a draw could potentially earn a staggering profit of $5000 if the fight ends in a tie. However, it's worth noting that draws are extremely rare in the UFC, so this may not be a bet for the faint of heart.

For those who have faith in Song Yadong's ability to secure a victory, there's a specific betting option that could yield a high profit. Betting $100 on Yadong to win by submission would fetch a profit of +1000, which is an enticing option for those who believe that Yadong's submission skills could be the key to victory.

Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

Let's take a closer look at the Tale of the Tape for the upcoming bantamweight headliner between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. Yadong boasts a professional record of 19 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw, while Simon has an impressive record of 20 wins and only 3 losses.

Let's dive deeper into the physical attributes and stats of Song Yadong and Ricky Simon ahead of their clash. The Chinese native stands tall at 5'8", while Simon is slightly shorter at 5'6". However, Simon has a reach advantage over Yadong, with a 69" reach compared to Yadong's 67".

Both fighters weighed in at 136 lbs during the official UFC Vegas 72 weigh-ins, and they both will fight with an orthodox stance. One notable difference between the two fighters is their age, with 'Kung Fu Kid' being five years younger than Simon, who is currently 30 years old.

Poll : 0 votes