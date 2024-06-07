"Soon they're going to know how good he really is" - Christian Lee has no doubt that Adrian Lee will impress at ONE 167

Christian Lee is confident his younger brother, Adrian Lee, will make a statement in his promotional debut later this week. On Friday, ONE Championship will host a stacked event, ONE 167, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Many current and former world champions are featured on the June 7 fight card, but fans shouldn't overlook the must-see debut of Adrian Lee, the young brother of Christian and Angela Lee.

The Lee family is closely linked with the history of ONE Championship and Adrian looks to extend their legacy.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Christian, a two-division MMA world champion in ONE, had this to say about his 18-year-old brother:

"I'm so proud of my brother and he's been working very hard for this. I'm excited to watch him go out there and put on a show, you know. Right now the world only knows that he's the youngest of the Lee family, but soon they're going to know how good he really is."

ONE 167 will be headlined by Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut II (Muay Thai), with Rodtang vs Denic Puric (kickboxing) as the co-main event.

Friday's event can be seen live in U.S. primetime for free for North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Christian Lee's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Will Christian Lee and Adrian Lee fight at the same event later this year?

Christian Lee last fought in Nov. 2022, defeating Kiamrian Abbasov by fourth-round TKO to become a two-division MMA world champion.

Since then, 'The Warrior' has been mentally recovering from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee, which occurred on Boxing Day 2022.

Lee and ONE Championship have confirmed the two-sport king will return to action later this year, with unknown specifics regarding the division and opponent.

Therefore, Adrian Lee and Christian will have an opportunity to fight on the same night, as the 18-year-old is expected to stay active after his ONE debut on Friday.