"Sorry for the delay" - Tesla CEO Elon Musk responds to Beneil Dariush's callout

Following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, Dariush "called out" Elon Musk. He told Joe Rogan that he ordered a Tesla back in December last year, which was expected to be delivered in March 2021.

Now, though, Elon Musk has made sure that Beneil Dariush gets his Tesla delivered soon. The 49-year-old billionaire noted on Twitter that the UFC lightweight will soon receive his car. Musk also apologized to Dariush for the two-month delay in delivery.

At the post-fight press conference, Dariush revealed he ordered the car to make things convenient for his pregnant wife.

"(In) December, I ordered my car. I ordered the safest car they told me. It's the best car for my pregnant wife and I'm still waiting. Elon, bro? What's the deal, man? You told me March, we are coming up in June. I want my car. Come on, bud. Big fan, but this is disrespect," said Dariush.

Well-known for interacting with his customers on Twitter, Musk later responded to Dariush via a tweet. He wrote:

"Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!"

Interestingly, Musk has joined the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, which is the parent company of the UFC. Endeavor recently went public and is set to acquire 100% ownership of the world's leading MMA promotion.

Beneil Dariush is now on a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC

UFC 262: Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush's victory over Tony Ferguson extended his winning streak to seven fights. The 32-year-old has finished four of his last seven opponents, making him a legitimate threat in the lightweight division.

Dariush had been clamoring for a fight against a top-ranked fighter for a long time. The UFC finally granted his wish after they announced that he will go up against Ferguson at UFC 262.

Now that he has defeated fifth-ranked Ferguson, it is likely that Dariush will find himself skyrocketing into the top five of the lightweight division. After UFC 262, Dana White confirmed that Dariush will possibly fight a top-five lightweight in his next outing.

The Iran-born fighter is 15-4 in the UFC. His overall professional MMA record stands at 21-4-1.

Now tied for second-longest win streak in the lightweight division 🙌 @BeneilDariush made history for himself at #UFC262. pic.twitter.com/BR88IvecJq — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021