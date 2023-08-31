"Sounds like some s**t Henry would say" - Sean O'Malley blasts Alexandre Pantoja for pushing him to post their sparring footage" 

Sean O'Malley gave Alexandre Pantoja a fitting reply to his call out. The Brazilian has been trash-talking the champ for a while now.

Alexandre Pantoja is a force to be reckoned with in the flyweight division. The Brazilian is currently the champion and is on a 4-fight winning streak. He has been calling out Sean O'Malley for a while now, and the newly crowned bantamweight champion responded to him. Pantoja asked O'Malley to release the entire video of their sparring match. Here's what 'Sugar' had to say:

"This guy said “ya, Sean finished me in the first round but I finished him in the 3rd “ lmao sounds like some shit Henry would say"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Alexandre Pantoja dislikes Sean O'Malley and has previously spoken about how if he would move up in weight, it would only be because he wants to fight 'Sugar' because he talks too much. The Brazilian recently became the flyweight champion and has not defended his belt even once, so moving up in weight immediately would not make sense for him now.

However, if he defends his title successfully a couple of times, he could go up in weight and challenge Sean O'Malley.

Dana White is confident Sean O'Malley is going to make 'A lot of f***ing money'

When Sean O'Malley became champion at UFC 292, fans claimed that Dana White finally had a champion he liked. Aljamain Sterling was not exactly a fan favorite, especially after the way in which he became champion.

In a recent press conference, the UFC President spoke about how 'Sugar' will make a lot of money for the company and for himself:

"Obviously you know the gate in Boston, was the biggest gate ever in the history of the Boston Garden that wasn't the Celtics finals. And it was the biggest bantamweight championship of all time pay-per-view-wise. So I saw there was some talk about me whispering in his ear, you're gonna make a lot of f***ing money. He is gonna make a lot of f***ing money."

Take a look at the video:

Expand Tweet

Dana White also revealed that when O'Malley fought in Dana White's Contender Series, he was racking up millions of views whenever he fought. The UFC knew since then that the electric striker could sell fights, and they slowly built him up to where he is now.