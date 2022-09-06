"Once he lands it, he finds it again" - UFC analyst explains why switching to southpaw against Nate Diaz may not end well for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are set to square off in the main event of UFC 279. It is set for Saturday, September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Brendan Fitzgerald and Glory MMA head coach James Krause were seen in a lead-up video uploaded to the UFC's YouTube channel. They discussed and gave an in-depth breakdown of the two fighters' fighting stances.

Krause described Nate Diaz's fighting technique as "basic," but the fighter's one-two combo is commendable, according to the coach.

The Stockton native has been able to hurt many fighters, including Conor McGregor, with the simple boxing combination in the past. However, the reason behind the effectiveness of the basic combination is the rhythm in which the fighter throws his punches.

The former UFC welterweight contender went on to refer to Diaz's fight against Takanori Gomi and Conor McGregor. The coach noted how after his opponents adopted a southpaw stance against him, Nate Diaz began landing his preferred boxing rhythm.

Now, since Chimaev, too, frequently switches to southpaw in his fights, Krause believes doing so against Diaz may not end well for 'Borz.'

Breaking down Diaz's popular combination, the 36-year-old coach said:

"His opponent doesn't see his cross coming [due to fast rhythm]. And you'll see him do it a couple of times in an row. Once he lands it he finds it again, there's another one... and starts to pour on the pressure after that. He does it three times in a row, ends with the hook."

Check out the entire technique breakdown video of Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev wants to create "record with the slaps", if hit Nate Diaz lands a 'Stockton slap' on him

UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chiamev promises to respond with "100 slaps" in a minute if he gets hit with the popular 'Stockton slap' by Nate Diaz.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the Chechen-born Swede detailed how he would counter the Stockton fighter's popular strike:

"I'll slap back. If you get slapped, it's a fight, anything can happen. Maybe I'll get the record with the slaps. I'll take him down, hold him there and slap, slap, slap, 100 slaps - one minute, record, you know... I'm gonna be smart, professional. I'm gonna go for his head... I never lose my street fights, I always win my fights. It's gonna be the same thing here too."

Check out the entire interview here:

Khamzat Chimaev currently holds a fighting record of 11 wins and no loss in his professional career so far. The 28-year-old has been quite impressive with his last five fights in the promotion so far. He has also been able to earn a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus title for every match fought.

With his upcoming fight, the fighter will definitely be looking to keep up with his record so far.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, currently holds a fighting record of 20 wins and 13 losses in his professional career. Although Diaz may not hold an impressive fight record, but has definitely been a fan favorite, mainly because of his "it's not over until it's over" mentality.

