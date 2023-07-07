Spanish influencer boxing event reaches 'Hollywood' status with soccer icon Gerard Pique's presence; pulls 3.5M Twitch viewers

Famous Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos recently broke his own Twitch all-time viewership record with La Velada del Año 3, a record-breaking live boxing event mainly featuring some of the platform's biggest streamers.

The massive spectacle combined celebrity boxing matches with world-class musicians performing their greatest hits at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid and attracted a crowd of over 70,000 fans. Combined with the 3.4 million viewers who streamed the event on Twitch, La Velada del Año 3 is undoubtedly Spain's biggest-ever sporting event.

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin



Brutal lo que se está viviendo en la capital de España con el evento de



#LaVeladaDelAño3 ¡Comienza la acción! @King_Migui llega al Civitas Metropolitano de Madrid y nos cuenta el ambiente previo a #LaVelada3 Brutal lo que se está viviendo en la capital de España con el evento de @IbaiLlanos ¡Comienza la acción! @King_Migui llega al Civitas Metropolitano de Madrid y nos cuenta el ambiente previo a #LaVelada3 Brutal lo que se está viviendo en la capital de España con el evento de @IbaiLlanos #LaVeladaDelAño3 https://t.co/7IeWsVi06K

Widely considered the 'Super Bowl of Streaming,' La Velada del Año 3 boxing event treated fans to an unforgettable evening with Hollywood-level production and an unparalleled stage setup. Unsurprisingly, the event attracted many world-class content creators, who mingled seamlessly with their fans in the stadium.

The monumental celebrity boxing event was graced by distinguished footballers like Gerard Pique and Borja Iglesias, who walked the red carpet along with silver-screen stars like Belen Esteban and Mario Casas.

While La Velada del Año 3 broke the viewership records Twitch record, it is believed that the number could have been much higher. The streaming platform seemingly had issues sustaining more than 3.4 million viewers simultaneously, affecting some functionality.

Watch the full event below:

La Velada del Año 3 boxing matchups and results

Ibai LIanos cemented his status as the king of Twitch after his power-packed celebrity fighting event this past weekend broke the platform's viewership record with 3.4 million viewers at its peak.

The spectacular event was a resounding success, with millions of viewers tuning in to La Velada del Año 3 to watch their favorite streamers go head-to-head in the squared circle. The event featured six fights between streamers from Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, and Bulgaria.

A highly anticipated fight between Argentine influencer Coscu and Chilean YouTuber German Garmendia headlined the event. As reported by Spanish journalist Miguel Perez, who covered the show live on Lucha Libre Online, the fight ended with a controversial knockout win for Coscu.

In the co-main event, Mexican wrestler RiverS revealed herself as the masked fighter and stole the show with a spectacular unanimous decision victory over Twitch streamer Mayichi. Before that, Bulgarian YouTuber Misho lost to Twitch star Shelao via TKO in just 20 seconds due to an injured shoulder.

IFN @IfnBoxing Here are all the TKO or KO wins from the La Velada del Año 3 boxing event🥊 Here are all the TKO or KO wins from the La Velada del Año 3 boxing event🥊 https://t.co/Y9heT5Dxml

Salvadorian YouTuber Fernanfloo and Spanish gamer Luzu undoubtedly fought the closest boxing match of the evening. After an intense back-and-forth, Fernanfloo took home the win.

While Ibai LIanos undeniably made history with the record-breaking celebrity event, fans are now eager to see the Twitch streamer put together a professional WWE-style celebrity wrestling event.

Poll : 0 votes