A profile on Minecraft Streamer Luzu

Borja "Luzu" Vázquez has been on both YouTube and Twitch for far longer than his recent success entails.

His first online appearance dates back several years ago to a channel called "The Judge," which no longer exists. On December 22nd, 2011 Luzu got his second start on a channel called "LuzuVlogs."

Two years later, he created his, now most popular and well known, channel titled "LuzuGames." This, as the name suggests, was a channel geared towards gaming content. In the first video on this channel, Luzu states that he "isn't a gamer." Oh, how the turn tables have turned.

Luzu's Channel History

The banner of Luzu's YouTube Channel (Image via LuzuGames on YouTube)

As the name entails, "LuzuVlogs" was centered around vlogging different travel-based projects. Luzu began many different vlog series, such as: "Surfing USA California," "Route 66," "Luzu in Hollywood," and "The Chronicles of Jetlag."

Luzu uploaded his last video on his vlogging channel for on June 28th, 2017, titled "JUNTOS EN VIDCON 2017." (Translation: "TOGETHER AT VIDCON 2017") He's begun uploading vlogs again as of November 29th, 2020, but he's seemingly taken another leave, as his last upload was four months ago.

"LuzuGames" was created on May 10th, 2013. His first uploads on the channel were a simple video series of him playing Minecraft. His claims in the description read that he's "no video game guru," but his future audience would beg to differ.

Over the years, his focus on "LuzuGames," has taken priority. Luzu has grown from a YouTube audience amassing over eleven-million subscribers to his Twitch streams that amass over three thousand average viewers.

His audience on both his channel, and his streams, are mainly Spanish-speaking, due to this being Luzu's native tongue. It's inspiring to see non-English speaking creators becoming popular in the main media, as it hopefully inspires other native creators to follow in his footsteps.

Personal Life

(Image via LuzuGames on YouTube)

Luzu was born on August 3rd, 1985 in Bilbao, a city in Northern Spain. This is where he spent his childhood with his parents, and older brother. When he was fourteen, he was inspired to become a surfer. This passion continued to pursue with him, even into adulthood.

When he was eighteen, he traveled to the nearby city of Pamplona to study audiovisual communication at the University of Navarra. After finishing his studies, he moved to the capital of Spain, Madrid, to pursue work as a film distributor.

While in that line of work, he began to feel weighed down, and, eventually, decided he was unhappy with the work he was doing there. He moved to Los Angeles, California for a change in scenery that would, hopefully, rejuvinate his passion.

He began to study at the University of California for his master's degree. He still resides in California to this day with his wife, Lana LeStrange. He married Lana in late July 2019.