"Spare us the fairytales" - Arman Tsarukyan sheds light on Ilia Topuria’s weight cut woes with receipts from previously canceled fight

Arman Tsarukyan has recently further ignited his ongoing feud with newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Tsarukyan has taken a jab at the Georgian-Spaniard by highlighting his past struggles with weight cuts.

Since becoming a professional MMA fighter, 'El Matador' has had a few canceled bouts. While many of these cancellations were due to opponents withdrawing because of injuries, there was one instance where Topuria pulled out of a fight due to difficulties with cutting weight.

Topuria was scheduled to face Charles Jourdain at UFC 270. However, he withdrew from the fight because of his weight-cut issues, resulting in the bout being scrapped from the card.

As Tsarukyan revisited Topuria's history of canceled fights, he took to X to criticize the 155-pound champion, writing:

"Another fun fact: Topuria regularly misses weight. So spare us the fairytales about fighting with one arm. You pulled out from fighting Charles Jourdain, hermanito…"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

In addition to UFC 270, Topuria also did not meet the weight limit for his bout against Brian Bouland for the bantamweight championship at Cage Warriors 94. As a result, even though he won the match, the Georgian-Spaniard was ineligible to claim the title.

Javier Mendez claims Arman Tsarukyan could be Ilia Topuria's toughest test

Ilia Topuria has now claimed the lightweight championship by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan is the top-ranked contender waiting for a second opportunity to fight for the title, as he missed his previous chance due to issues making the championship weight.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, top MMA coach Javier Mendez discussed potential challengers for 'El Matador'. Highlighting who could pose a tough challenge to Topuria, Mendez said:

"I see Justin Gaethje potentially giving him some problems. Arman Tsarukyan would be the one that, in my opinion, might give him the most problems. Because Arman's not going to stand with him, Arman's going to make it a grappling war. So it's going to be a war of attrition."

He added:

"Can he really survive the continuous ground attack that Arman's going to put on him? That would be the test. Can he do that? I don't know. Maybe he can. Look what he did to Charles. Charles came in for the takedown, and [Topuria] switched it on him mid-air. That was very impressive."

Check Javier Mendez's comments below (4:47):

