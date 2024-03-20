"Speed low kick and high kick" - Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex reveals her favorite striking combo

ONE Championship's massive stable of athletes is stacked with finishers from top to bottom, and when it comes down to who has combined pure technique with raw power, Stamp Fairtex has perfected ti.

The 26-year-old kickstarted her run of dominance in the promotion by claiming the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, which led to her jumping to MMA, where her striking skills played a major part in her early success.

With TKO victories over Puja Tomar and Sunisa Srisen in 2020, plus submission wins over Asha Roka in Ritu Phogat, Stamp's star was becoming undeniable.

Though she failed in her first bid to claim the ONE women's atomweight world championship against Angela Lee, she finally reached the promised land when she defeated renowned striker Ham Seo Hee last September via TKO - making her the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

Stamp's love for the art of striking has certainly not waned, and when asked in an interview posted by Instagram user Matt Lucas (@mattlucasmuaythai) about her go-to combination, she responded with the following:

"My favortie combo is speed low kick and high kick."

Watch the full interview with Stamp below:

Stamp excited at the thought of fighting the newly crowned ONE champ

The Rayong, Thailand native is yet to be announced for a fight card this year, though if she could have her pick, she would want to fight Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Fans last saw 'The Queen' defeat Janet Todd to become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, and Stamp said that she hopes to fight Phetjeeja sometime soon.

Phetjeeja has previously pointed out Stamp as her biggest inspiration in the world of combat sports, so for them to get into the ONE Circle and fight would be an epic clash to witness.