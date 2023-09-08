“Stamp is vicious” - Fans grimace at Stamp Fairtex’s merciless knee strikes against Sunisa Srisen

ONE women's atomweight superstar Stamp Fairtex will be gunning for a world title for the second time in her MMA career at ONE Fight Night 14. Doing the dance with her will be South Korean Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

Stamp Fairtex has come a long way from being a pure striker to a complete mixed martial artist. She is one of the few Muay Thai world champions how seamlessly transitioned the Art of Eight Limbs to full-on cagefighting. Stamp Fairtex's Muay Thai background was on full display during her fifth MMA bout, a three-round fight with Sunisa Srisen at ONE: No Surrender back in 2020.

ONE posted a highlight from the fight on Instagram:

"Stamp shows no mercy 😳 Does Ham Seo Hee await the same fate when they collide for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👑 @stamp_fairtex"

Fans are in awe of the 25-year-old marvel's knee strikes. The comments section is filled with words of praise:

Comments on the video

@actual_terrance said what we all were thinking:

"Stamp is vicious lol"

@kellycollver seem to have felt that last knee strike just by watching it:

"That last one 😳"

@_anilramnath is wondering how Srisen was still standing after those vicious knee strikes:

"How was her opponent still standing 😂😂😂"

@dylan_bona spoke from experience that those knees aren't things you want to play with:

"Those knees add up. I remember taking a bunch of knees during sparing I felt like vomiting for the whole day."

Stamp Fairtex will need those knees and more as she locks horns with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14. The ground-breaking event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.