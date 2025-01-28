Spike TV producer reflects on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 1 finale's massive ratings success: "Never thought it would happen"

Spike TV's producer recently reflected on the surprising ratings success of 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 1 finale, which sparked interest in the promotion. The UFC's reality series is set to be documented and focused on in the latest episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', which airs Wednesday at 10 pm ET on VICE TV.

The UFC took a massive risk when it financed the first season of 'TUF' as it was well-documented that the promotion was struggling financially. Dana White and the Fertitta brothers' last ditch effort came in the form of the groundbreaking series that saw 16 fighters living and training together and competing to earn their spot in the finale.

The light heavyweight final between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar resulted in Spike TV seeing a significant number of people tuning in based on word-of-mouth.

VICE TV posted a special preview clip to their X account in which Spike TV producer Kevin Kay described his reaction to the massive success they had with their ratings:

"I just remember looking at those ratings and going like, 'Holy sh*t.' That's what I was hoping for but I never thought it would happen."

Check out Kevin Kay's comments regarding 'The Ultimate Fighter' below:

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg reflects on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 1

In addition to Spike TV producer Kevin Kay, former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg also reflected on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 1.

During the aforementioned clip, Goldberg mentioned that he has fond memories of the show as it allowed him to get to know the fighters better and relate to them more rather than if they just fought at a UFC event:

"I absolutely loved it...Even for me, it was eye-opening. It gave me an opportunity to meet these guys in a way that nobody had ever met them before. And I could feel the buzz that was created by being on free TV and proving to the world that these men take mixed martial arts very seriously."

Check out the preview for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on 'The Ultimate Fighter' below:

