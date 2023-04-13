Dricus Du Plessis is eager for a fight against Israel Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champion. Unlike Adesanya and other champions of African descent who settled outside of Africa, 'Stillknocks' hopes to become a UFC champion who was trained in Africa.

'The Last Stylebender' has essentially wiped out the top competition in the middleweight division and is on the hunt for a fresh challenge. Despite his comments suggesting a future bout with Du Plessis, Adesanya is eager for the South African to establish himself as a worthy contender before agreeing to a bout.

In the midst of all of this, Dricus Du Plessis' head coach, Morne Visser, recently stated that the No.6-ranked middleweight contender has suffered from nasal issues since his UFC debut and can only take in 8% total oxygen through his nose. 'Stillknocks' recently underwent nasal surgery, and Visser believes that this will cause Adesanya problems.

Incredulous fight fans ridiculed Visser for his outlandish claims. Most recently, Dr. Brian Sutterer, a physiatrist in Rochester, Minnesota, completely dismissed Visser's claims by labeling them "ridiculous". He wrote on Twitter:

"Fun fact: humans can’t survive on 8% oxygen intake. How do people come up with this ridiculous stuff?"

Dricus Du Plessis responds to Israel Adesanya's comments at UFC 287 post-fight press conference

Following his resounding victory over rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya seized the opportunity to indirectly attack Dricus Du Plessis for questioning the middleweight champion's representation of Africa.

Du Plessis' comments, according to Adesanya, were disrespectful, claiming that new fighters should not forget who helped pave the way for African fighters in the UFC. He also issued a chilling threat to 'Stillknocks,' threatening to "drag his carcass across South Africa" in a potential fight.

Confident in his skills to dethrone the reigning middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis responded to Adesanya's comments in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I am not scared of that man? The fact that he put some threats out there, obviously he’s forgotten, because I don’t take kindly to threats. Over here, it doesn’t work like that. If you want to make threats, come and show me. Come and show me how you drag my carcass around. I would love to see you try."

He added:

"I will beat him this year, and after that fight, if he still feels like he has all this power over me and he’s trying to intimidate me, that’s good. Then come to Africa next year, and we’ll fight for the belt in a rematch where I’m the champion. Because that fight’s not happening this year, and he does not scare me. Not one little bit.”

Catch Dricus Du Plessis' comments below:

