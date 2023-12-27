Sportskeeda picks: ONE Championship’s best MMA fight of 2023

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade always knew that he was destined for the big stage, and he used his rivalry with John Lineker to go straight to the mountaintop.

The rivalry between the Brazilian knockout machines first took form at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October when they squared off for the first time inside the Circle.

That match, however, suffered a disappointing end when it closed to a no-contest after Andrade inadvertently landed a knee to the groin that Lineker could not recover from.

It took four further months for the two bitter enemies to fight a second time, and their showdown at ONE Fight Night 7 for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title was nothing but spectacular MMA warfare.

Right from the opening bell, Fabricio Andrade and Lineker threw everything plus the kitchen sink at each other in an attempt to land that perfect one-hit killer.

The first fight was a near shutout for Andrade, but the second one saw both fighters exchange fearsome combinations that had the capacity crowd inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium singing with every swing.

There were moments where each fighter had a legitimate chance of a knockout finish, but the fourth round saw Andrade pick up the pace and land unholy damage that practically changed Lineker’s facial fractures.

By the time both fighters sat on their stools waiting for the fourth round, Lineker had worn off his crimson mask with blood dripping down his chest and his eyes shut.

With Lineker’s vision almost nonexistent, his corner decided to call it quits, prompting referee Herb Dean to call it at the end of the fourth.

Andrade, who slumped to the floor in an emotional heap, achieved his dream of capturing ONE Championship gold and the reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Fabricio Andrade’s rise to further superstardom

‘Wonder Boy’ may have started his professional career in the Muay Thai and kickboxing scenes, but his natural talent for martial arts made him such a highly valued commodity in the sport.

Fabricio Andrade is a perfect 6-0 (1 no-contest) in his MMA matches in ONE Championship, and that mark could maintain its coveted zero well into 2024.

The 26-year-old is one of the most exciting fighters, regardless of division and sport, in ONE Championship that even ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson speaks highly of Andrade.

An electrifying fighter and an equally gifted talker, Andrade has the perfect blend of talent and mic skills that he uses to push his persona even further.

There are no rumored fights for Andrade at the moment, but it’s safe to concur that 2024 will be an even bigger year for ‘Wonder Boy’.