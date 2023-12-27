Sportskeeda picks: ONE Championship’s best MMA submission of 2023

The season of giving is here, and it’s time to recognize some of the most spectacular performers in ONE Championship in 2023.

While we’ve seen plenty of breathtaking chokes and limb-breaking submissions in the world’s largest martial arts organization this year, Sage Northcutt delivered perhaps the most memorable of all.

After an almost four-year hiatus due to injuries and illness, ‘Super’ made his long-awaited return to action at ONE Fight Night 10. The fan favorite's comeback fight was made even sweeter since it took place in the promotion’s first-ever United States on-location debut inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Northcutt, of course, is known as an explosive athlete and striker at heart, which made his nifty submission victory over the gritty Ahmed Mujtaba even more surprising.

With that said, here’s why Sage Northcutt is Sportskeeda MMA’s recipient of ONE Championship’s best MMA submission of 2023.

Breaking down Sage Northcutt’s 39-second heel hook over Ahmed Mujtaba

Things looked bleak early on for Northcutt as he got stunned by a slick jab from Mujtaba just 10 seconds into the bout. The 27-year-old got rocked momentarily as ‘Wolverine’ pounced and immediately secured top position on the ground.

Northcutt, though, showed amazing composure and displayed the massive improvements he made in his grappling during his time away from the Circle. The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male standout went for an underhook to shake Mujtaba’s base and force him to stand up.

It was practically game over once Northcutt latched on to Mujtaba’s left leg and cranked it like no tomorrow.

The American applied immense pressure on the Pakistani fighter’s ankle and knee joints, forcing him to tap or risk further damage.

Northcutt even deservingly took home a $50,000 performance bonus for his incredible performance and successful return.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see Sage Northcutt back in action, as he takes on Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on January 28, 2024.