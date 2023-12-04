3 things that make the new version of Sage Northcutt a dangerous opponent for Shinya Aoki

Sage Northcutt’s been clamoring for it, and he’s now getting the dream match he’s wanted.

The American star always had his sights on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, and their inter-generational matchup is finally happening after years of buildup.

Northcutt will face Aoki in ONE Championship’s return to Japan at ONE 165 on January 28, 2024, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup, which could shake up the lightweight MMA division, we look at what makes ‘Super’ Sage a more dangerous threat to Aoki.

That said, here are three reasons why this new version of Sage Northcutt is a dangerous foe for the Japanese legend.

3. Unreal athleticism and explosiveness

If there’s one raw physical trait that Sage Northcutt has, it’s his godlike athleticism.

‘Super’ Sage earned his nickname through his unreal physique and how he uses that 6-foot frame to its most lethal aspect.

While he already possesses the fundamentals of mixed martial arts, it’s the power in how he executes his movements that sets him apart from the division.

Northcutt has a way of just exploding to his sequences without his opponents even noticing what hit them. That kind of athleticism propelled him to a dozen wins in his professional career, with five coming by way of knockout and four by submission.

2. Improved grappling and BJJ

Although Northcutt started his martial arts career in the striking arts, he’s made massive strides in improving his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Northcutt was one of the best youth karate artists in United States history, and he used that base to establish a perfect 15-0 record in kickboxing.

Despite his striking base, Sage Northcutt evolved into a complete mixed martial artist and he showed that uncanny BJJ game when he faced Ahmed Mujtaba in his return at ONE Fight Night 10.

Northcutt was sidelined for almost four years due to injuries and a bout with COVID-19, and his return to action was nothing short of spectacular.

Stepping in front of his home fans in Denver, Northcutt pulled off one of the best submission finishes of the year when he forced Mujtaba to tap to a blinding heel hook just 39 seconds into the contest.

1. Better in-ring maturity

Sage Northcutt has had his fair share of battles inside the cage throughout his career, but the 27-year-old’s greatest conflict was outside of it.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA star had a rude welcome when he debuted in ONE Championship in 2019. A natural lightweight, Northcutt decided to jump to welterweight in his first match for the promotion against Cosmo Alexandre.

The Brazilian veteran was one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, and he showed his power when he knocked Northcutt out in the first round of their fight.

That match had lingering effects after Northcutt suffered facial fractures and had to sit on the sidelines for almost two years. When he finally recovered, Northcutt was penciled in to face Aoki in 2021, but their match fell through after ‘Super’ Sage got infected with COVID-19.

The virus did more damage than anticipated and caused Northcutt to sit for another two years before returning in May 2023 against Mujtaba.

Outside the public’s scrutiny, Northcutt put in an insane amount of work to prepare for Mujtaba and shake off the rust that formed over four years of inactivity.

Sage Northcutt ultimately showed that maturity when he faced Mujtaba in Denver. After getting rocked with a stiff jab in the opening moments, Northcutt stayed the course and forced Mujtaba into a couple of traps.

Before long, Northcutt isolated Mujtaba’s left leg for the sub-minute submission finish.